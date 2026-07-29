We are attempting to raise money to aid our conquests for justice.

On November 3rd 2024 St. Francis County Sheriff's office, in St. Francis County Arkansas, intiated a pursuit with 15 year old Tripp Brazeale without probable cause. It was apparent during the pursuit that there was no safe area for this young man to safley stop. When Tripp's ATV expericnced mechanical failure after being chased up a dirt berm and almost flipping he fled into a nearby heavily wooded area.

As any child would, he called his mother for help. Tripp's mother and father raced to the secluded area, at most a 10 minute drive, to find NOTHING. There was no law enforcement and most importantly no Tripp. A search was launched in the immidiate area but Tripp was not there. The following day Tripp's remains were located almost 3 miles from where he called his mother hanging in a tree.

The St. Francis County Sheriff's Office and the Arkansas State Police immidieatly rulled his death as a suicide. Family, friends, and even stranges in the community had questions about the involvment of the St. Francis County Sheriff's Office and the botched investigation by the Arkansas State Police.

Tripp's mother began her own investigation and quickly identified numerous redflags in both the initial Sheiff's Office involvment and the "investigation" conducted by the Arkansas State Police. The family secured a private investigation company out of Arkansas and the problems found became absolutely irrefutable.

This campaign is designed to help the family further the investigation and secure legal services to seek justice for Tripp Brazeale.







