Justice for Terrence White: Help Our Family Seek Answers





Our family is heartbroken by the tragic loss of my little brother, Terrence White, who died while incarcerated at the Mark W. Michael Unit (TDCJ) in Texas.





We were notified that he had been found unresponsive in his cell. However, we later learned information that raised serious questions about the circumstances surrounding his death and the timeline of when our family was informed. We are devastated and are searching for the truth.





During this unimaginable time, our family is facing unexpected expenses, including:





* Funeral and memorial costs

* Independent autopsy expenses

* Travel expenses for family members

* Legal consultation and representation

* Costs associated with obtaining records and pursuing answers





No family should have to endure the pain of losing a loved one while also struggling to afford the fight for justice.





If you are able, please consider donating. Every contribution, no matter the amount, will help our family honor Terrence’s life and continue seeking the truth about what happened.





If you cannot donate, please share this fundraiser with your friends, family, and community. Your support, prayers, and kindness mean more than words can express.





Thank you for standing with our family during this difficult time.





With gratitude,

The Family of Terrence White



