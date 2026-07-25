Justice for Ruth Emmelene Henderson (Chamberlain)

My mother was horribly abused by her sons and a person from Shanghai, China. I am pursuing justice for her in the courts. The lawyers have extorted $100,000s from me, and I am facing homelessness. The courts are rewarding the brothers, one is Robert Henderson, a violent offender. It's a nightmare of injustice, mischaracterization of my and my mother's good character. Bullies do not get the last word. Truth follows their lies. You could well ask, who am I to do this work? Why not let it go? NO. Who would I be if I did nothing, in the face of vile injustice? The motion now is for Accuracy of Record. Bullies, Abusers, Swindlers have gotten away with too much already. It's time for JUSTICE. Any support you can provide - may God be with you.