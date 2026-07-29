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Justice FOR Raneill Cortez supporting SELF DEFENSE

Goal$14,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byLinsey Cortez

Fundraiser funds will be received by Elbert Guillory

Justice FOR Raneill Cortez supporting SELF DEFENSE

Our Story:

We are reaching out to our community, friends, and family during an incredibly difficult and challenging time. Our beloved Raneill Cortez, age 52, of Krotz Springs, Louisiana, has been incarcerated for a little over a month. She is currently facing a charge of second-degree attempted murder — but this does not represent the truth of what happened. We need your help to prove that. Raneill was acting strictly in self-defense during a dangerous situation, doing only what was necessary to protect herself. Despite this, she is now facing severe charges for defending her life. She is a loving grandmother and mother to her family. They miss her dearly and want Justice to be served. This is a very difficult time for the family as we maneuver our lives without her. We definitely need her home.


Why We Need Your Help:

We are fighting around the clock to bring Raneill home and ensure she gets the fair legal defense she deserves. To do this, we need to raise a total of $14,000: $7,000 for her dedicated legal representation, and $7,000 for her bond, so she can await her trial at home with her family.

How You Can Support:

Because of how GiveSendGo is set up, your generous donations can be routed to ensure they go directly toward her legal defense and securing her release.

Every single dollar brings us closer to getting Raneill the justice she deserves. If you are unable to donate, please consider sharing this link with others and keeping Raneill and our family in your thoughts and prayers. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for your kindness, support, and solidarity.

I can't thank you enough for your time and patience in this desperate need.

Thanks for all the love and support. I truly appreciate it.


Sincerely

Linsey Cortez

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