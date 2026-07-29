Justice for Raneill Cortez in SELF DEFENSE FIGHT!

Our Story:

We are reaching out to our community, friends, and family during an incredibly difficult and challenging time. Our beloved Raneill Cortez, age 52, of Krotz Springs, Louisiana, has been incarcerated for the past month. She is currently facing a charge of second-degree attempted murder — but this does not represent the truth of what happened. Raneill was acting strictly in self-defense during a dangerous situation, doing only what was necessary to protect herself. Despite this, she is now facing severe charges for defending her life. She is a beloved grandmother and mother to her family. Without her being here it is very difficult. This fight is literally turning our family upside down.





Why We Need Your Help:

We are fighting around the clock to bring Raneill home and ensure she gets the fair legal defense she deserves. To do this, we need to raise a total of $14,000: $7,000 for her dedicated legal representation, and $7,000 for her bond, so she can await her trial at home with her family.

How You Can Support:

Because of how GiveSendGo is set up, your generous donations can be routed to ensure they go directly toward her legal defense and securing her release.

Every single dollar brings us closer to getting Raneill the justice she deserves. If you are unable to donate, please consider sharing this link with others and keeping Raneill and our family in your thoughts and prayers. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for your kindness, support, and solidarity.

I really can't thank y'all enough for all of the support. All of the money will go straight to her lawyer and legal fees.