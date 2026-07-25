Justice for Pierson

“As many of you know, our family is facing an unexpected legal battle. My son's father has initiated court proceedings, and we're doing everything we can to ensure my son's voice is heard and that his best interests remain the priority. This has brought significant legal expenses that we weren't prepared for, and we're humbly asking for help.

If you're able to give, no matter the amount, it will go directly toward attorney fees and court costs. If giving isn't possible, your prayers and sharing this fundraiser would mean just as much. Thank you for standing with us during this difficult season and helping us fight for what's best for our son.”