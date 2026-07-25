JUSTICE FOR NICHOLAS CARRINGTON — HELP A DISABLED

A Word From His Friend, Corion J. Douver, Higher Education Professional & Student Support Specialist





There are people who pass through your life, and then there are people who shape it. Nicholas Carrington is the latter.





I have known Nicholas for over a decade, not as a casual acquaintance, but as a true friend. I have lived under the same roof as this man. I have shared meals with him, laughed with him, and witnessed the quiet, consistent way he shows up for the people he loves.





My name is Corion J. Douver. I have dedicated over 20 years of my career to higher education, working every day to assess character, potential, and integrity in the people I serve. I am telling you, with every ounce of that professional experience behind me, that Nicholas Carrington is a good man.





He cooked elaborate meals for friends because feeding people brought him joy. He opened his home freely because generosity is in his nature. That kind of character does not appear overnight and it does not disappear when no one is watching.

And now that same man is facing one of the most difficult seasons of his life. I am asking you to see the man I see, a father, a partner, a friend. Someone who, when another person needed help, chose to show up rather than look away.

Please read his story below. And if it moves you, help us bring him home.





HIS STORY

Nicholas Ryan Carrington is a family man, business owner, and proud American whose life was turned upside down in one of the most statistically corrupt counties in the state of Florida, Charlotte County.





What began as a simple night out ended in a bloody confrontation from an American exercising and invoking his 4th and 14th Amendment rights, in the face of an illegal search and illegal orders given by a sheriff's deputy outside a restaurant. Falsified charges were placed against him, and falsified statements were given under sworn testimony by that deputy in an attempt to incarcerate Nicholas for invoking his constitutional rights. It was a horrifying experience for him and his family, one they fought for over a year, spending thousands of dollars. Thanks to the Constitution of the United States, he won at trial.

But winning didn't stop the damage.





That interaction left Nicholas with a broken orbital bone above his right eye, a right knee barely functional due to torn ligaments and tendon damage requiring a cane 50-60% of the time, and severe peripheral nerve and soft tissue damage along his complete spine, a man who had announced multiple times during the incident that he already had a broken neck. The damage has been worsening ever since, now progressing to cardiological complications stemming from sympathetic nerve damage to the thoracic and cervical spine, requiring anti-arrhythmic and anti-anxiety medications, a full EKG study, and a heart monitor. Nicholas is now 45-50% disabled, has been forced to close his business, and has been denied disability benefits.





Neurologists and cardiologists are specialized physicians that require heavy out of pocket costs. The medical bills are mounting with no relief in sight.





His fiancée is a registered nurse and a devoted mother to their two boys, her biological sons and his stepsons, his boys for life. She is stretching herself thin as his part-time caregiver while also working, and by the grace of God they barely get by. She is watching the man she fell in love with become a shadow of who he used to be. They want out of Charlotte County. They want help. They want a fresh start.





Charlotte County's sheriff's department is so notoriously corrupt that investigative journalist Jim DeFede of CBS Miami created a documentary about it titled "Warehoused," available on YouTube. This is the system Nicholas and his family have been trapped inside.





But Nicholas hasn't given up.





This man has taken his foundational understanding of computers and app and web development to create a platform designed to help everyday American citizens, people just like himself, navigate the legal system regardless of their situation or financial means, anywhere in the United States. That platform is Justice Direct - Legal Navigator at https://justicedirect-legalnavigator.base44.app, because no one should be left without legal understanding just because they can't afford a lawyer.





Nicholas Carrington wants to dedicate his life to helping people fight back, the right way.

We are raising $50,000 to cover medical bills, rehabilitation, specialist care, and to help this family relocate and start fresh far from the corruption that has cost them everything.

God bless you, God bless your families, and God bless America. not as a casual acquaintance, but as a true friend. I have lived under the same roof as this man. I have shared meals with him, laughed with him, and witnessed the quiet, consistent way he shows up for the people he loves.

My name is Corion J. Douver. I have dedicated over 20 years of my career to higher education, working every day to assess character, potential, and integrity in the people I serve. I am telling you, with every ounce of that professional experience behind me, that Nicholas Carrington is a good man.

He cooked elaborate meals for friends because feeding people brought him joy. He opened his home freely because generosity is in his nature. That kind of character does not appear overnight and it does not disappear when no one is watching.

And now that same man is facing one of the most difficult seasons of his life. I am asking you to see the man I see — a father, a partner, a friend. Someone who, when another person needed help, chose to show up rather than look away.

Please read his story below. And if it moves you, help us bring him home.

HIS STORY

Nicholas Ryan Carrington is a family man, business owner, and proud American whose life was turned upside down in one of the most statistically corrupt counties in the state of Florida, Charlotte County.

What began as a simple night out ended in a bloody confrontation from an American exercising and invoking his 4th and 14th Amendment rights, in the face of an illegal search and illegal orders given by a sheriff's deputy outside a restaurant. Falsified charges were placed against him, and falsified statements were given under sworn testimony by that deputy in an attempt to incarcerate Nicholas for invoking his constitutional rights. It was a horrifying experience for him and his family — one they fought for over a year, spending thousands of dollars. Thanks to the Constitution of the United States, he won at trial.

But winning didn't stop the damage.

That interaction left Nicholas with a broken orbital bone above his right eye, a right knee barely functional due to torn ligaments and tendon damage requiring a cane 50-60% of the time, and severe peripheral nerve and soft tissue damage along his complete spine — a man who had announced multiple times during the incident that he already had a broken neck. The damage has been worsening ever since, now progressing to cardiological complications stemming from sympathetic nerve damage to the thoracic and cervical spine, requiring anti-arrhythmic and anti-anxiety medications, a full EKG study, and a heart monitor. Nicholas is now 45-50% disabled, has been forced to close his business, and has been denied disability benefits.

Neurologists and cardiologists are specialized physicians that require heavy out of pocket costs. The medical bills are mounting with no relief in sight.

His fiancée is a registered nurse and a devoted mother to their two boys — her biological sons and his stepsons, his boys for life. She is stretching herself thin as his part-time caregiver while also working, and by the grace of God they barely get by. She is watching the man she fell in love with become a shadow of who he used to be. They want out of Charlotte County. They want help. They want a fresh start.

Charlotte County's sheriff's department is so notoriously corrupt that investigative journalist Jim DeFede of CBS Miami created a documentary about it titled "Warehoused" — available on YouTube. This is the system Nicholas and his family have been trapped inside.

But Nicholas hasn't given up.

This man has taken his foundational understanding of computers and app and web development to create a platform designed to help everyday American citizens — people just like himself — navigate the legal system regardless of their situation or financial means, anywhere in the United States. That platform is Justice Direct - Legal Navigator — https://justicedirect-legalnavigator.base44.app — because no one should be left without legal understanding just because they can't afford a lawyer.

Nicholas Carrington wants to dedicate his life to helping people fight back — the right way.

We are raising $50,000 to cover medical bills, rehabilitation, specialist care, and to help this family relocate and start fresh far from the corruption that has cost them everything.

God bless you, God bless your families, and God bless America.



