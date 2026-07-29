Justice For My Son Jacob

Jake’s Story Jake wasn’t a case number or a lawsuit. He was a son, a father, a friend, and someone who was deeply loved. When Jake was admitted to the psychiatric unit at a Tyler hospital,

our family trusted he would be safe and properly cared for during one of the most vulnerable times in his life. Instead, Jake never came home. According to medical records, Jake was supposed to be under continuous supervision. Yet serious questions remain about what happened in the moments leading up to his death. The records contain inconsistencies that have never been fully explained, leaving our family searching for answers. Since losing Jake, we have spent countless hours reviewing records, filing requests, and trying to understand how this tragedy could have happened. We aren’t seeking revenge—we are seeking the truth. This is about accountability. It’s about making sure hospitals follow the procedures designed to protect vulnerable patients. Most of all, it’s about Jake—a father whose daughter lost him far too soon, and a family that continues to live with that loss every day. We’re asking for your help as we continue pursuing answers and justice for Jake. If you’re unable to donate, please consider sharing his story. Every share helps. Thank you for standing with our family. ❤️