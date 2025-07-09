My 91 year old Mom had a pretty serious medical condition My whole siblings turned their backs on my Mom after Our Dads death so I stepped in to help her several Years later she had several medical problems but we handled them with No problems we did have issues with maintaining our resident with all the high medical bills which lead us to becoming homeless I kept trying my best on my own in December 2025 my Mom was admitted into Las Colinas Medical Center which she became extremely ill I was begging the doctors on her case to help her which she kept getting worse and the staff and nurses kept complaining about her request to go home even since she was unstable and her stomach looked like she was 6 months prior due to severe Colin blocked she had delayed with for years I begged daily for them to try medicine and procedure that had Helped in her past hospital stay and yet all they kept saying she needed a operation which due to her age and medical history she wouldn’t make it the surgeon pretty much laughed and stated Yeah your right 2 days later they sent her home even all of us as a family said No she couldn’t eat or have a bowel movement they still sent her home and a day later she Died due to Septic Shock that could had been prevented so now my daughters and I remain homeless and loss every thing

i am looking for legal assistance to get Justice for My Mom one the nurses said she’s going to DIE anyways after all she is 91. But she was a Human and they did NOTHING to help

PLEASE Help

God Bless You