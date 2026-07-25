Justice for Mike

On May 1 ,2023 my husband Mike Jenkins went outside to check the oil in my car.

A man suddenly came up to my husband's travel trailer and started denting it in with his fists. My husband told him to stop but he didnt. Out of no where 12 people swarmed around my husband and started attacking him. One of them stabbed him in the eye 3 times. I watched in horror on our front porch as they assaulted my husband. He yelled back at me to stay where I was. The police showed up and my husband was transported to the hospital by ambulance. It was bad.

Over the next 2 years my husband had 10 surgeries and 5 procedures done in the doctprs office. Because of the pain and stress from his injuries he had a heart attack as well. Being monitored by several doctors they concluded that his quality of life significantly decreased. We had to shut down our family business and medical bills were piling up. My husband fought for 2 years, always being in pain.

Devastatingly on July 15 2025. My husband suddenly and unexpectedly, succumbed to his injuries ,and he passed away. His heart just stopped because it was to tired to keep going. He went home to be with Jesus. Our 4 kids and I have had the worst year of our life. Our grief journey has been devastating.

Because of the loss of my husband we are left with medical bills ,housing bills and everything is piling up.

The people responsible have been caught and charged.

We are seeking help from the community! Anything is a blessing and anything helps. Our story is also on my tiktok (FamilysInn) a long with the actual security video of my husband's attack. We had security cameras on on house!

Thank you for taking time to read our testimony!