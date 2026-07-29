Justice for Michael T Washington

My name is Ebonii, and I am raising funds to support the legal fight of Michael T Washington, who has spent over 18 years incarcerated and is still fighting to have his full story heard. This fundraiser will help cover the costs of the legal assistance, investigative work, and post‑conviction filings needed to move his case forward.

Michael has been working for years to challenge issues in his case through the proper legal channels. He has filed motions, petitions, and requests for review, often on his own, and continues to pursue every lawful avenue available to him. His goal is simple: to have all evidence, facts, and circumstances fully reviewed so he can receive a fair and complete evaluation of his case.

After nearly two decades of fighting alone, Michael now needs professional support. The next steps in his post‑conviction process require:

A licensed attorney experienced in post‑conviction and appellate work An investigator to review records, documents, and case materials Filing fees, document preparation, and legal research Support for upcoming petitions, including commutation and other available remedies

Every contribution—large or small—helps move Michael closer to the legal representation he needs. These funds will go directly toward attorney fees, investigative services, and the costs associated with preparing and filing the necessary legal documents.

Michael has remained strong, hopeful, and determined despite the many challenges he has faced. He continues to work, study, and better himself while advocating for his right to a fair review. His resilience is the reason we are fighting alongside him today.

If you are unable to donate, sharing this fundraiser is just as powerful. Your support helps ensure that Michael’s case receives the attention, resources, and professional assistance it deserves.

Thank you for standing with us and helping Michael continue his fight for justice, fairness, and the opportunity to be fully heard.