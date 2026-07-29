Justice for lara

My daughter , my beautiful daughter was killed by a hit and run driver april 15th 2026 as she was crossing keitke lane in reno nevada. They have no idea who hit her but as peocesmof the. Ar fell off cause they hit her so hard. The reno police dep think they know what kind of. Car and color it was .kolo reno news team has it posted on June 15th news for verification. As of today , they still have no leads and I'm heartbroken and still can't go a day without tears. Her brother and sister live with me and I'm 65 and not sure who is taking it harder me or her siblings. She was the most kind hearted , funny, loving little thing from birth and continued this till the 15th when taken from us. I just can't get my head around hitting g someone so hard and then leaving them to die . What kind of person. Does that. My prayers for all that have lost a child for my heart breaks for the pain you ,must have gone through as I not,sure I'll be able to live through this pain myself and wish these feelings on no one even the person driving the car , but hoping they will come forward and give my

Lara JUSTICE







