Justice for lara

My daughter Lara mangum was ran over and killed June 15th on ketske lane in reno nevada by a car that left the scene and left her to die the car hit so hard that it left a bumper ans headlights at the scene . Reno police det still have no leads as to hit and killed my daughter . Our family is devastated to say the least and need funds to travel to nevada from arizona and for to close up her home and bring everything back and a car to do this with a truck we could but have none.you can go to kolo news reno for jine 15th and see the video that they provided for verification. I was put in the hospital for respitory failure this last week and have valley fever but the stress of this has been unbearable I'm 65 years old and crying each day for my babies life is gone please help.