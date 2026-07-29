Justice for Josh Carpenter: Bond & Legal Defense F

Justice for Josh Carpenter: Legal Defense & Bond Fund

My name is Jeremy Carpenter, and I am raising funds for my twin brother, Josh Carpenter.

I never imagined I would be writing something like this.

Josh is not a career criminal. He is not a violent person. He is a hardworking man who has spent his life earning an honest living and taking care of the people he loves. Like many people, he has made mistakes and said things he wishes he could take back, but what has happened to him over the last several weeks has left our family shocked, confused, and searching for answers.

Josh was originally charged with terroristic threats against a Harrison County Sheriff's Deputy. Terroristic threats. Those were the original charges stemming from words allegedly said on social media.

At his preliminary hearing, that charge was dismissed and replaced with a lesser charge. To me, that alone raises serious questions about how this case was handled from the beginning.

Because the case is still ongoing, there are many things I cannot say publicly. What I can say is this: before any social media posts were ever made, Josh believed certain law enforcement officers had shown up at his property in a manner he perceived as intimidation. At the time, I honestly thought my brother might have been overreacting. He was going through an extremely difficult divorce and dealing with tremendous emotional stress. I figured his emotions were getting the better of him.

But since his arrest, I have spent countless hours researching, gathering records, speaking with people, and trying to understand exactly what happened. The more I learn, the more concerned I become. While I cannot make accusations or claims that have not been proven in court, I now believe there are serious questions that deserve answers.

The reality is that Josh is sitting in jail while those questions remain unanswered.

What makes this situation even harder to understand is the bond amount. Josh's bond is currently set at $100,000. For perspective, the charge he now faces carries a maximum fine of only $2,000. In misdemeanor cases, bond is often limited to three times the amount of the maximum fine, which would amount to a $6,000 bond on a charge with a $2,000 fine. I understand this is not being treated as a misdemeanor case, but the comparison highlights just how extraordinary and overwhelming a $100,000 bond feels to our family. It is difficult for us to reconcile a six-figure bond with a charge carrying such a relatively modest financial penalty.

To make matters worse, Josh initially declined a public defender because he was told by his employer that he would be bonded out almost immediately. He genuinely believed he would be back home within a day or two, back at work, and able to hire an attorney of his own choosing.

That never happened.

His employer never followed through, and Josh remains incarcerated. As I write this, he still does not have the legal representation he needs to properly defend himself. Every day that passes is another day he sits behind bars while trying to navigate a complex legal system with limited resources.

As his twin brother, this has been devastating. We lost our mother not too long ago. We have each other. We have always had each other's backs. Watching him sit in jail while I fight from the outside has been one of the hardest things I have ever experienced.

This fundraiser has two immediate goals:

• Secure the funds needed for bond so Josh can return home while fighting his case.

• Retain experienced legal counsel to ensure he receives a fair defense.

Any additional funds will be used to continue investigating the circumstances surrounding this case and pursuing any legal action that may become appropriate once all facts are known and reviewed by qualified attorneys.

This fight is about more than one man. It is about accountability, transparency, due process, and making sure that every citizen—regardless of who they are—receives fair treatment under the law.

If you are unable to donate, please consider sharing this fundraiser. Every share helps. Every prayer helps. Every dollar helps.

From my family to yours, thank you for taking the time to read Josh's story and for standing with us during one of the most difficult chapters of our lives.

— Jeremy Carpenter

Twin Brother of Josh Carpenter