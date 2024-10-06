Goal:
USD $20,000
Raised:
USD $11,583
Campaign funds will be received by Emily Baker
Please Help Bring John Home to His Family
John has always been a huge advocate for freedom. Whether he was volunteering to spread his principles and values on campus, helping out with grassroots initiatives in his local communities, or working for an organization that trained people to make a difference, he did so with such incredible passion. Wherever John was, he made friends, and his loss is devastating the hearts of those who loved him in return.
On June 15, 2024, these values led John to help the Ukrainian people defend their home. Right off the bat, his unit saw something special in John. His mere presence brought so much joy and light to such a dark place. He demonstrated such leadership that he inspired many around him during training.
With a bombardment of helicopter attacks, aerial drone attacks and continuous infantry assault, John sacrificed his life holding the front lines. so that others could flee to saftey. He never gave up and never surrendered, fighting until his last dying breath.
With a heavy heart, I reflect back on the innumerable lives John has touched throughout his life. He was one of the kindest people I have met, always putting the needs of others before himself and I am sure you feel the same way as well.
Right now we are struggling with various legal matters given the circumstances and will need advocacy and support in a fight to bring John home. We ask for your help with legal costs and to help lay him to rest.
"Greater love hath no man than this, that a man lay down his life for his friends." - John 15:13
John worked with me at the credit union and was someone I considered a dear friend. He was my Lead when I managed the Redmond office. So many people thought I was crazy hiring a part-time consultant as a Lead, but John was special. I’ll miss his constant optimism, resilience, and sense of humor. He always had the BEST stories! My heart goes out to all of his family.
All the best to you and yours, and best of luck with the campaign
Love to all family and friends
Hello Deanne, my prayers to you and I wish you to be happy. You shine, you give all the time, you have a beautiful heart. Be happy, what your Dear brother would like to happen. Don’t feel guilty, do not punish yourself. Every new day you are in control. Don’t spend all your day on what you cannot control. Much love, much respect, Bruno.
Wish I could do more, but praying this helps bring your boy home and bring you more peace!
I wish I had $1000s to give you, but I am currently unemployed. Your family is in my prayers daily.
My thoughts and prayers are with you, always. Hope that things go smoothly for you and your family and that John will be back home with you very soon.
Many people have been truly blessed by John's friendship and character. May God send ministering angels to comfort the hearts of his family and all those dear to him.
Praying for your momma’s heart, Joan, and that your son’s body is returned home soon. I cannot imagine all of the crowns John received and laid at the feet of Christ. You raised an incredible man of God. May the Lord comfort your heart in a way that He only can.
John was unlike anyone I've ever known. The kindest soul and the most sefless man. John was a true hero and a great friend. He will remain in my prayers for as long as I live.
We love you, John
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.