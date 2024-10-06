Please Help Bring John Home to His Family

John has always been a huge advocate for freedom. Whether he was volunteering to spread his principles and values on campus, helping out with grassroots initiatives in his local communities, or working for an organization that trained people to make a difference, he did so with such incredible passion. Wherever John was, he made friends, and his loss is devastating the hearts of those who loved him in return.

On June 15, 2024, these values led John to help the Ukrainian people defend their home. Right off the bat, his unit saw something special in John. His mere presence brought so much joy and light to such a dark place. He demonstrated such leadership that he inspired many around him during training.

With a bombardment of helicopter attacks, aerial drone attacks and continuous infantry assault, John sacrificed his life holding the front lines. so that others could flee to saftey. He never gave up and never surrendered, fighting until his last dying breath.

With a heavy heart, I reflect back on the innumerable lives John has touched throughout his life. He was one of the kindest people I have met, always putting the needs of others before himself and I am sure you feel the same way as well.

Right now we are struggling with various legal matters given the circumstances and will need advocacy and support in a fight to bring John home. We ask for your help with legal costs and to help lay him to rest.

"Greater love hath no man than this, that a man lay down his life for his friends." - John 15:13

