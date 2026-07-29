Im fighting for Justice for Jason. He is in a fight for his life. In a small Al. Town, where the city pride runs deep.You are Assumed guilty and have to prove your innocent. My brother was treated less than human. He got MRSA had to have bones removed in his foot. Hes a diabetic and needs help. Please help with his medicines and housing. Its been a nightmare his whole life has been destroyed by the unjust legal system.