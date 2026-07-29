Justice for J6er Jorge White Wolf Riley

Jorge “George” Riley’s life has been defined by responsibility, resilience, and a deep sense of duty.

From a young age, Jorge carried burdens most children never face. By the third grade, he was helping care for his three younger siblings—cooking meals, doing laundry, and stepping into a role far beyond his years. That early sense of responsibility shaped the man he would become.

At 17, Jorge followed his calling to serve his country by enlisting in the U.S. Army. He completed Basic Training at Fort Benning and went on to serve as a Scout/Sniper and machine gunner. His leadership and dedication earned him rapid promotion, and he took pride in guiding others as a squad leader.

But his service came at a cost. Jorge suffered severe back injuries while in the Army, leaving him permanently disabled. When he returned to civilian life, he faced an uphill battle—struggling without support, at times even experiencing homelessness while trying to pursue an education.

Despite these challenges, Jorge refused to give up. He used his GI Bill to attend college, often studying while living in extremely difficult conditions just to stay close to campus. Through determination and perseverance, he not only succeeded academically but also helped others along the way. His peers recognized his leadership, electing him student body president. Over time, Jorge earned multiple college degrees—an achievement that reflects both his work ethic and his commitment to building a better future.

Jorge has always been passionate about his beliefs and his vision for the country. His involvement in political and community organizations grew out of that commitment to civic engagement and public service.

In January 2021, Jorge traveled to Washington, D.C., to participate in events surrounding the certification of the presidential election. His presence that day ultimately led to legal consequences, and he has since served an 18-month federal prison sentence. Throughout this difficult period, Jorge and his loved ones have faced significant emotional and financial strain.

Today, Jorge is working to rebuild his life. As a disabled veteran and a father to a young daughter, he is focused on providing stability for his family and moving forward after a challenging chapter.

Your support can make a meaningful difference. Contributions will help Jorge regain financial footing, support his family, and take steps toward a more stable future.