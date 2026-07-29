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Justice for Heston Bartlett

Goal$25,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byBrigitte Bring

Fundraiser funds will be received by Brigitte Bring

Justice for Heston Bartlett

On July 21, 2023, Heston Bartlett, 21 months old, was murdered by his mother and/or her boyfriend. Heston left behind his 4 yr old sister Harley who loved and adored him beyond measure. Harley's father and immediate family members rallied around her and were able to get emergency custody of her and ultimately were successful in getting the mother's rights terminated thru a juvenile court trial and ruling. Harley is safe but it cost her family close to $100,000 to pay attorney and expert witness fees to get her safe. Heston's killers have not been punished or imprisoned for his murder. They were investigated and charges were submitted to the County attorney who declined to prosecute because of a negligent medical examiner's autopsy report who claimed Heston died of natural causes even though his little innocent body had 26 un-natural injuries at his time of death. The medical examiner testified under oath in two courts - Family Court and Juvenile Court that she was wrong, yet she has failed and refused to change her findings making it easier to prosecute his killers. Harley's father and immediate family have had to take on the expense and the role of making sure that his killers don't remain free and unpunished. This father represented himself from July 2023 until May of 2025 when the family court judge told him "he was never going to win in her court" and left our family no choice but to hire an attorney. Just the legal fees for one year have amounted to $65,000 not including the expert witness costs, second autopsy costs and other court filing fees. No family should have to take out huge credit card loans, home equity loans, personal loans, paycheck loans and be on the verge of bankruptcy to protect an innocent child from dangerous individuals. Harley's father was successful in getting the mother's rights terminated but even though she has admitted in her appeal brief that father brought clear and convincing evidence that her rights should be terminated, she was appealing the ruling. She lost the appeal, we won the appeal on May 26, 2026 and now she continues to take this to AZ Supreme Court. This will cost father at least another $10,000 that can not be recovered. Meanwhile, mother is still receiving child support from father for a child she has not had custody of since July 2024. Any amount you can give is not too small and will be paid directly to the outstanding legal balance. The attorney is an absolute angel and has been taking monthly payments for her services but the family has already paid out over $60,000 from savings, loans, credit cards, etc.

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