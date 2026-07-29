On November 23, 2024, my world changed forever when my 21-year-old daughter, Daziana Lewis, was killed by the Greenville sheriff. Daziana was struggling with her mental health and called the sheriff’s office herself, reaching out for help. Instead of receiving the support she needed, her life was tragically cut short. Daziana was a sweet, loving person and an inspiring artist who touched the lives of everyone she met. She always put others before herself and had so much more to give to the world. After viewing the video footage, I am convinced that my daughter was not an imminent threat, and her death could have been prevented.





Since losing Daziana, my life has been turned upside down. Just weeks after her passing, her mother also died, leaving me to cope with unimaginable grief. On Valentine’s Day, I lost my job because I was one point over the attendance limit while dealing with these losses. Within 24 hours, I was involved in two car accidents, and shortly after, I was pulled over by the sheriff twice, during which my rights were violated. The emotional and financial toll has been overwhelming, but I am determined to seek justice for Daziana and to find healing for myself.

I am raising funds to cover legal fees as I work to hold those responsible for Daziana’s death accountable. I am also seeking counseling to help me process this trauma and begin to heal. I am asking for your support—any contribution, no matter the size, will help me fight for justice and find hope in the midst of this pain. Thank you for standing with me and honoring Daziana’s memory