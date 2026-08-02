Justice for Damian

My name is Lakiesha, and I am reaching out to ask for your support for my 13-year-old son, Damian Wheat. On April 12, 2026, our lives were turned upside down when Damian was brought home by the police. He was simply in the wrong place at the wrong time. One of the kids he was hanging out with made a terrible decision, and now Damian is being unfairly caught up in the aftermath. We were told he might be facing felony charges for something he had no part in, and we just received the official paperwork in the mail.





This situation has been incredibly stressful and overwhelming for our family. Damian is a good kid with a bright future, and it breaks my heart to see him facing such serious consequences for someone else’s actions. We are doing everything we can to fight for his innocence, but the legal fees and costs are more than we can handle on our own. Every dollar raised will go directly toward Damian’s legal defense and helping us navigate this difficult time.





I am asking for the help of our community to stand with us and support Damian as we work to prove his innocence. Your generosity will make a real difference in his life and help ensure that he is not punished for something he did not do. Thank you for taking the time to read Damian’s story and for any support you can offer.