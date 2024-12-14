View the campaign flyer here.



Legal Fund: Help Fight a Wrongful Indictment

My name is Andrew Nolan, and I am currently facing the fight of my life. I have been a defendant in a federal case for over two years, accused of 23 counts of wire fraud and 16 counts of money laundering. Despite maintaining my innocence, I have endured an exhausting and expensive legal battle, which has drained my resources and left me unable to defend myself effectively.



Recently, I discovered that the original indictment against me is factually incorrect, rendering it defective. Even more troubling, the prosecution misled the grand jury by hyper-exaggerating the events in question, creating a distorted narrative to secure an indictment. The indictment was sealed, ensuring that this misconduct would go unnoticed. This revelation could significantly alter the outcome of my case. However, my current attorneys are unwilling to file a motion to dismiss based on this critical information. I am not sure, but it seems they are friends with the prosecution since my lead attorney used to be a former prosecutor. In order to move forward and properly present this evidence to the court, I urgently need to retain new legal counsel who will fight for justice on my behalf.



I am now facing an unjust plea agreement that would result in a 24-48 month federal prison sentence. Signing this agreement feels like surrendering to a flawed system, especially knowing that the foundation of the case against me is built on inaccurate information.



This is where I need your help. I am turning to the community and asking for your support to raise $80,000 to retain experienced legal representation. These funds will cover attorney fees, court costs, and other necessary expenses to ensure that I receive a fair defense and the opportunity to expose the truth about this indictment.



Why Your Support Matters:

Defective Indictment: The foundation of the case against me is built on inaccuracies that need to be challenged in court.

Prosecutorial Misconduct: The prosecution exaggerated facts to mislead the grand jury, compromising the integrity of the case.

Right to Fair Representation: Without adequate legal counsel, I cannot properly defend myself against these charges.

Preventing Injustice: Your support will help prevent a wrongful conviction and ensure that justice prevails.



Every dollar counts, and no contribution is too small. If you are unable to give financially, please consider sharing this campaign with your friends, family, and community. If you know an attorney who might be willing to help with my case, please reach out or share my story with them. Any leads on legal assistance could make a significant difference.

Thank you for standing with me in the pursuit of justice. Together, we can make a difference.



How to Help:

Donate directly to this campaign.

Share this campaign on social media, email, and with your networks.

Pray for strength, justice, and a favorable resolution.

Connect me with any attorneys or legal experts who might be able to assist with my case.



With gratitude,



Andrew C. Nolan



Contact me directly: andrewcnolan@yahoo.com

View the campaign flyer here.

