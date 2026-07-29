Justice for Alton













This has been the hardest few months of our lives. We are fighting for my uncle because he cant fight for himself anymore





Our family is mourning the loss of Alton Adkins Jr., a man who deserved to spend his final days in peace and comfort. Sadly, the circumstances leading to his passing have left us with many unanswered questions and deep concerns regarding the care he received.





We are not just asking for help with a funeral; we are asking for help in our pursuit of the truth. To ensure Alton's voice is heard, we have hired a private forensic pathologist to conduct an independent autopsy. This is a critical step in ensuring that any neglect or mistreatment is documented and that justice is pursued through the proper authorities.





Your support will help us cover:

• Independent Forensic Autopsy & Lab

Fees

• Private Transport and Evidence

Preservation

• Legal Fees to protect his estate

• A dignified memorial service for a man we loved dearly





Alton was a strong person, and he wouldn't want us to back down.





Thank you for your support









#JusticeForAlton #RichmondVA #ElderRights #GiveSendGo#Charles City VA#HopewwellVA#ShortPump VA



