Our family’s world was entirely upended by a sudden, catastrophic crisis. Our beloved son was the victim of a brutal, life-altering act of violence that left him on life support and required emergency brain surgery. He has been diagnosed with severe head trauma, including a closed fracture of the parietal bone, a fracture of the squamous part of the temporal bone of the skull, a subdural hematoma, and bleeding around the brain. His skull was removed and a 5 plates and 14 screws replaced that section.

As a direct result of this horrific event, he is also battling a trauma and stressor-related disorder, alongside a depressive disorder. sitting in a neuro-ICU room facing a completely unknown, long-term recovery process. Because his care requires 24/7 monitoring, and we have just been presented with a deal for 1-5 years for the perpetrator. We want to file a civil cases, although the attorney will only go on contingency for 1 and there are 5 people who cause this injury.

we are urgently trying to raise an initial $45,000 to serve as our immediate survival bridge. Your support will fund an attorney to assist in filing suits against all 5 people who caused this incident. We are down to our last 45 days to file suits and then we will lose our chance. Justice for Ajay. We also have Cash App to directly donate to the family https://cash.app/$Pray4Ajay



