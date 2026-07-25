Justice & awareness for Jamarian Byrd.





One June 26, 2025. My son, Jamarian Byrd and his close friend Travis Roberts were simply enjoying each others company & catching up on old times when (according to witness interviews and testimony presented in court proceedings) several unknown armed White males approached from a nearby intersection. Investigation revealed the males were carrying firearms,

Witnesses testified that one of the armed men entered the roadway, raised a shotgun and fired one shot towards the residents. My son, Jamarian Byrd was standing near his vehicle when the shot was fired. Fearing for his life and the safety of the community, he reached into his car, armed himself and returned fire. Travis Roberts also armed himself and returned fire. Neither Jamarian nor Travis pursued any of the opposing armed men. When the gunfire ended, the police were called & both Jamarian and Travis fully cooperated with law enforcement. It was subsequently determined that one of the White males suffered a life threatening gunshot wound, and days later, he succumbed to his injuries. During the investigation, law enforcement identified one of the White males who entered the roadway while armed. This male, only 14 years old, explained that they had gone outside armed at least two times that day. The first time, they didn’t see anyone. The second time, when they saw a group of people down the road Devin Powers, Jr. raised his shotgun and fired one round. Devin Powers Jr. had a single action shotgun, which required reloading after every shot. After the first shot was fired, he mistakenly loaded the wrong caliber ammunition and could not get the second shot off. This was unknown to Jamarian or Travis, as they both could only see that the individual remained armed until he left their sight. When asked by detectives what the purpose was for going into the intersection that day, the 14 year old responded “I think he wanted to kill them”.

Even though there is NO dispute as to the fact that Devin Powers Jr. and a 14 year old boy entered the intersection first, presented firearms unprovoked, and fired off at least one round, both Jamarian Byrd and Travis Roberts were arrested and charged with First Degree PREMEDITATED Murder, carrying a mandatory LIFE sentence if convicted.

Both Jamarian Byrd and Travis Roberts are law abiding citizens who legally own firearms and possess firearms licenses! Stand your ground laws apply to all citizens not just some & when this is all said & done it is expected that that will be understood but until then I am asking for the love & support of my community and beyond! I’m hoping to continue spreading awareness & recoup at least a portion of what I’ve lost during this strenuous time of our lives so we can transition back to normalcy as soon as possible. Thank you!