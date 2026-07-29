Justice 4 Desiree

This is Desiree Ostroushko, she is the estranged daughter of Chris & DeYanna Ostroushko and sister of Paige! When she moved out her dad gave her a monetary gift, but after she gave a statement about the Savannah situation everything escalated and now they’re pursuing legal action.

It’s been overwhelming for her dealing with lawyers, taking time off work, and trying to keep everything together. She covers all of her own bills and work two jobs, around 60 hours a week. She cannot and should not fight this battle alone! Let’s show Desiree what a united front looks like!!!









Hi, my name is Desiree. I’ve always tried to live my life with faith, kindness, and independence, trusting that even in hard seasons, God has a plan greater than what I can see.





Right now, I’m walking through one of the most difficult chapters of my life involving my own family. For a long time, I stayed quiet and carried the emotional weight on my own. I believed that if I just kept pushing forward, it would only affect me. But when I realized the situation was beginning to impact others around me, I knew I had to find the strength to take a stand and speak up.





Since doing that, things have escalated. I am now facing legal action from my own family based on things that are not true. What has been the hardest is not just the legal burden, but the emotional and mental toll. It is the heartbreak of being hurt and misunderstood by the people you never expected it from.





Even through this, I am holding onto my faith. I truly believe God sees the truth and that He is walking with me through this storm, even on the days I feel weak. I continue to work hard, support myself, and do my best to stay grounded, but the weight of legal costs and everything surrounding this has become overwhelming.





I’m not someone who usually asks for help, but I feel called to be honest in this season. If you feel led to support me through a donation, a prayer, or simply sharing my story, it would mean more to me than I can express.





Thank you for taking the time to read this and for being a reminder that God brings people together in the moments we need it most.





-Desiree Ostroushko