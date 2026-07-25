Just want to go home to reunite with my children

Long story short my mother once again has taken my children to secure her housing, kicked me out because I wasn't on the lease and was able to do so. I just wanted to go home to get my own place to live for me and my kids. Now I have several other things that I have to do in order to get my kids back I just need to make it to Washington since there was no domestic violence issue, even though had to contact redding police when I was assaulted by my mother and my oldest child who lives with her father currently. I cannot get help through my County. I just want to go back to Spokane Washington so I can start the steps to get my children back.