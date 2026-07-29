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Just want to be ok again

Goal$500 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byAndrea OJohn

Fundraiser funds will be received by Andrea OJohn

Just want to be ok again

So this past year has been a ride. I lost my job and then my car got repossessed. I decided to make every opportunity count and was delivering instacart orders on the e bikes and scooters in order to be able to pay my bills and stay afloat. Then in August I got into a scooter accident broke my right leg and left wrist. Had to have surgery to repair the wrist got fitted with plates and screws. Due to this accident I was unable to work and I exhausted all of my available resources. I used insurance and the family medical leave that was available to me. In January I was able to return to work and started getting my life back on track. Then came the next disruption my boyfriend changed up and started treating me badly and my safe place and home no longer was a safe or comfortable place. I packed up my belongings put everything in storage and rented a car. I was still having a hard time finding gainful employment so delivery apps became my livelihood. I was making it maybe not thriving but at least managing to stay afloat. I was living in my rental car working gig apps and showering at friends places. On April 17th I under estimated how tired I was and fell asleep at the wheel. I crashed into the side of a mountain totaled the rental car and suffered significant injuries. I broke and dislocated my right hip, shattered my pelvis broke my right leg again and shattered my left ankle broke 8 ribs and bruised both of my lungs. I had to undergo 7 surgeries to repair all the damage caused in the accident. I was inpatient at Boulder Community Hospital for just over 2 weeks then I was moved to a intensive inpatient rehab facility. I was determined to get back to my life and I have managed to be released from the rehab facility too. Now I'm out in the community staying with friends and family but due to my injuries I am unable to work currently and I am out of options for help from most agencies due to using the amounts that were available to me in the previous accident. Now I'm not able to support myself. I'm not able to work. I can't drive yet and I'm stuck in a wheelchair for at least the next 4 months. I don't usually like asking for help I am fiercely independent and hate feeling like I'm burdening people. But I'm left with no other options at this moment. So I guess I'm hoping that with the kindness of my friends family and strangers I can get a little bit of help to get my life back on track. I appreciate any and all donations and hope to get back on my feet to be able to take care of myself again


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