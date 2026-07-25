Just Wanna Live While I'm Alive

I would like to get an inexpensive small house to live in and work less or retire soon. Want to work at a hobby or garden. Been working too long hours at a job that involves some physical activity and a lot of analysis and writing. I'm a US Army veteran, not disabled, but my earlier years were too damaging to my health. My intellect is fading more each day and I'm afraid I won't be able to do my job much longer. I am grateful for what has been provided to me but hoping to live a little, instead of just surviving. Time for some enjoyment of life.



