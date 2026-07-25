Just Trying To Keep A Roof Over Our Head 🙏

Just Trying To Pay My Rent im on disability my wife lost her job and on top of that my disability check has been getting funds took out i really really hate to beg but I have been letting go and letting God work im on my deadline and still no help but I don't want my wife in kids on the street I'm not worried about me yall don't have to give me the money yall can pay landlord directly if anyone can help Thank you in advance GOD BLESS YOU ALL