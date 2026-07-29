Just trying to get back on track

ecently left an abusive relationship and, shortly afterward, lost my job. As a single parent of four children, I am doing everything I can to rebuild and create stability for my family. I have recently started a new job, but I am still struggling to catch up on bills and debts that accumulated during this difficult time. I do not have much outside support, and any assistance would help us cover essential expenses and get through this transition until I am financially stable again. Thank you for your kindness and support.



