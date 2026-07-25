GiveSendGo Logo
Fundraiser Image

Just Throw Me a Hand: Help Our Family Stay Afloat

Goal$3,500 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byJobi Brazil

Fundraiser funds will be received by Jobi Brazil

Just Throw Me a Hand: Help Our Family Stay Afloat

My name is Jobi. My father named me after Job in the Bible, not as a curse, but as a prophecy. I have lived that name fully, and I am still here.


I am a mother of four. Life pulled some of my children out of my reach during years when I was surviving, not thriving. I am not the same woman I was then. I am the mother now that I always meant to be, and I am fighting through every legal and personal barrier to close the distance between me and my kids.


Willow is starting high school this August. She has a learning disability and worked hard to earn A’s and B’s to get here. She is also a survivor. She has been through things no child should ever have to carry, things that have traumatized her in ways we are still healing together. I pay child support for Willow and I do it without hesitation because she is mine and I show up for her even when showing up costs me everything. She was alienated from me too, and getting her back has been one of the greatest fights and greatest gifts of my life.


Elijah is 17, and we are healing together slowly and honestly. Julian is 8 years old. He was taken from me when he was 4. Joliet has been kept from me since she was 2 and is now 10. They are the beats of my heart and the air that allows me to breathe. When I finally found my voice and said that enough was enough, that I would no longer accept abuse, my ex used their financial worth as a weapon to turn the legal system against me. They took my children as the price of my freedom. I have not stopped fighting for them and I never will.


Blake came back into my life and did exactly what he promised. What most people would not know is that he came back after 10 years, 10 years lost to a prison sentence for a conspiracy he had nothing to do with, blamed on him by the mother of his child with nothing but her words and no evidence. He survived that. He also survived losing the grandparents who raised him, the only family that ever truly claimed him. His father survived cancer. His mother never wanted anything to do with him. He has known abandonment and loss in ways that would have broken most people. He came out of all of it and built something anyway. He gave us stability, a roof, and showed up every single day. He earned Employee of the Month, outstanding performance reviews, and perfect attendance. Then a prostate condition began affecting his ability to meet the physical demands of his job. Despite everything he had proven, he was let go in a way that did not honor the company’s own policy. As if that were not enough, he was robbed of $5,000 by someone selling him a car. In a matter of weeks, everything we had built was gone. We are carrying the weight of that together now.

Without his income, we are on the edge of losing our home. If rent is not paid by the 1st, we will be evicted on the 5th. For about a year we had stable ground. This crisis hit fast and it has put us in a position we are fighting with everything we have to survive.


Right now we need rent, utilities, school clothes and supplies for Willow, my birth certificate and ID so I can access help and contribute again. My wallet was stolen, which has made every step harder and every door more difficult to open. We need legal support to fight for my children and address what followed me out of a life I survived.


I have dreams that deserve reality and no bridge to get there yet. Not random dreams, dreams that plant seeds and make growth somewhere in the world. I am building a concierge business because I know how to take care of people and I am ready to turn that into something sustainable. I am writing a memoir for my son Elijah because words are the one thing no circumstance can take from him. I am designing a coloring book for my autistic niece because she was born into circumstances that were not her fault, and I want to show her she is loved despite it all. These are not distractions. They are the reasons I am still fighting.


I am not asking to be rescued. I am asking for a hand while we fight to stay on our feet.


Every dollar goes directly to keeping this family together.


Goal: $3,500

Jobi

Recent Donations

Updates

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the fundraiser owner know you are praying for them.

Fundraisers Near Me

Family
Home for Babu & Rama
Raised: $1,200 USD
Goal: $14,000 USD
Home for Babu & Rama

Hi everyone, I am setting up an online fundraiser for the purpose of building a small house for Babu and Rama, a long lost neighbour of mine from Indi...

Loading...

Community
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!
Raised: $290 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!

Methuen Young People’s Theatre is delighted to present Gilbert and Sullivan’s Patience this year—a production that MYPT last staged in 34 years ago!Br...

Loading...

Community
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community
Raised: $185 USD
Goal: $1,000 USD
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community

Hi, we’re Hannah and Emilio.For years, God has placed a deep calling on our hearts to serve those experiencing homelessness throughout Springfield, Ho...

Loading...

Medical
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!
Raised: $8,550 USD
Goal: $75,000 USD
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!

The Foam Roller That Doesn't Roll™ is our motto describing our simple novel home and gym exercise devices designed to fix the problems of rolling off...

Loading...

Medical
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey
Raised: $18,775 USD
Goal: $25,000 USD
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey

First and foremost, we are asking for your prayers.As Holly begins her journey through a breast cancer diagnosis, our greatest hope is not found in a...

Loading...

Business
Help Support Independent Media
Raised: $3,448 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Help Support Independent Media

SUPPORT INDEPENDENT MEDIA! If you appreciate our independent media effort, please support us to fight censorship! We are being silenced in every front...

Loading...

Medical
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery
Raised: $260 USD
Goal: $5,000 USD
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery

Hello my name is Allison and I have been out of work since November due to a new diagnosis of epilepsy. I will be undergoing brain surgery the first w...

Loading...

Family
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship
Raised: $150 USD
Goal: $3,000 USD
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship

Help Me Through This Difficult SeasonMany of you know me through my writing, music, fiber arts, or our fellowship in Christ. Asking for help is not so...

Loading...

Memorial
Help my mom
Raised: $1,365 USD
Goal: $100,000 USD
Help my mom

Update: Unfortunately my dad passed yesterday morning. My mom could really use all the support while we navigate this new part of our lives. We...

Loading...

Family
Reliable Help is On the Way! I do need a car!
Raised: $110 USD
Goal: $500 USD
Reliable Help is On the Way! I do need a car!

I’m asking for community support. Many of you know my son Blais died in a motorcycle accident just over a year ago on September 30, 2023 I went into a...

Loading...

See More Fundraisers

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand-in-hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo
Border Curve