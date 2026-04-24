Just need some sort of help.

I would rather not put my actual name. I dont even know why im doing this but its a shot right?

Ive been between both my parents my whole life as my dad always left randomly and what not and my mom would always take it to court and try to get custody and just was a cycle till i was 12 and could choose where i wanted to be at. None of it went as planned. Been in and out of group homes, shelters, and couch hopping my friends house for the past 2 years. I will not put myself near or around my parents after everything they have put me threw and still currently im couch hopping and in and out of the mens shelters. I dont want to ask for money. But when this city gives all the jobs to people that come here and not canadian citizens where do they get in life? Ive been trying for jobs have put in dozens of resumes yet im still nowhere better. I need to start somewhere for my life to be any diffrent. Any help will help. Thanks in advance.