Just need some help with medical cost / needs.

In the last 3 years I have had 3 heart surgery's, 3 kidney surgery's, a hernia surgery, plus bladder cancer, broke my back (L5), and I have stage 3 COPD and require a oxygen concentrator 24/7 my canula never comes off (flow rate 6lpm). When I sleep I have to use a ventilator I do use oxygen tanks when I have to go some where. I am 64 years old and I have had to give up everything (lost everything) my house, car just everything. A very kind lady lets me stay in a bedroom at her house and with out her I think I would be dead. Having to use Uber for Dr. office trip is costing me a ton and a long with all the other medical cost I just thought I would reach out and see if someone could help me, no amount is to small. Anything would be a huge help. Thank you and take care.