Just need help

I'm Andra Bowser or Blokka, I'm 34 years old, no kids and independent as possible. I stay by myself, no criminal or pedophilia record.My family been scattered throughout the world since my mother passed from cancer in 2002. Trying to get back on my feet and just looking for help as I start my new job soon. I have no food, barely any clothes and I'm drastically behind on my rent and my lightbill. I just want to survive to my paycheck. I'll be working at Hardee's making biscuits. Please help if possible. Thank you