Just need help

Im a single dad that i have 2 children at home! I was working 2 jobs a total of 60 hrs a week! But as of may 27th i got laid off my full time job and now am only working 20 hrs a week! I have rent and utility bills to handle! I have been putting in applications non stop but havent had much luck as of late i also did put in for unemployment but not to sure if ill recieve it since i am working the 20 hours! I ussually dont like reaching out for help but this is a last resort type of deal l! I appreciate any kind of help thank you!