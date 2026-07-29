Just need a little help to stay above water

Hi. My name is Roy





I have been out of steady work for a few months.





I have just overcome and am in healing from a medical condition.





I have bills and credit cards and rent to pay.

I am reaching out for help.

Any help will be repaid.

I'm not asking for a hand-out. Just a little help till work starts again .I'm trying to keep from going under financially.

This is the week to make or break.





I have helped many people and never asked or expected anything in return.





I'm asking and will return to anyone who can help

I'm short of begging . But if I have to I have no problem





Thanks for any help in any way .

You can even ask for bills to pay directly if you think I am just trying to scam everyone.

Thanks for at least reading this