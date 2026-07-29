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Just in need of a helping hand

Goal$7,000 USD
Raised$830 USD

Fundraiser created byRegina Brown

Fundraiser funds will be received by Regina Brown

Just in need of a helping hand

Hi everyone, I am reaching out today with a humble heart and a lot of hope.

Recently, I hit a major milestone that I am incredibly proud of: I officially passed my exam and received my real estate license! I have been working tirelessly to launch this new career so I can build a strong, stable future for my family. But right now, a sudden roadblock is threatening to stall all of that hard work. To make ends meet while studying and transitioning careers, I have been working as much as possible. However, due to a recent medical situation, I had to take FMLA (Family and Medical Leave Act) leave. As many of you know, taking that unpaid or reduced leave completely tightens your budget, leaving absolutely no room for emergencies. That emergency just happened. My long-time, trusty car—which I have poured money into over the years to keep running—has officially given out. It has developed a severe fuel leak from the engine and is filling with gas fumes. It is completely unsafe to drive. In the real estate world, your car is your office. Without a safe, reliable vehicle, I can’t drive to property appointments, meet clients, or fully kickstart the career I just worked so hard to earn. With things being as tight as they are post-FMLA, a monthly car note or a massive upfront mechanic bill is simply impossible right now. I am not looking for a handout, just a hand up. I want to keep working, keep driving forward, and get past this temporary bump in the road.

Any amount you can contribute—even the price of a cup of coffee—will directly help me secure my livelihood and keep moving toward the future I am building. If you aren't able to donate, simply sharing this link with your network would mean the world to me. Thank you from the bottom of my heart for your kindness, your support, and for believing in my journey.


With love and gratitude,

My little Family ❤️


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