Just got hit with a big bill

My dog Artemis has been getting treatment for bladder stones and is on a prescriptive dog food for about a year. Lately she hasn't been eating much and turns out she won't open her jaw. The veterinarian said she will need a CT scan for it and could be, God Forbid, something cancerous. As for the stones, the vet did say she had a decent sized stone in her bladder which needs surgery. I am not asking y'all to pay the entire bill just a little help would be appreciated. If not all I ask is a little prayer.



