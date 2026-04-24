Just for me and my kids

Yes I am 45 years old I have two kids I have a little boy 16-month and a little girl that's 9 years old we live in apartment we're having a hard time I recently lost my job was wrongfully terminated it's been hard and I had somebody come get my car pay them $1,800 since September 20th and I was able to get my car back June 18th with it just taking apart my car that my father left me was taken apart that was the only thing I had in my father that hurt my feelings that makes me mad but me and my kids been without a vehicle it's been hard trying to get back and forth to work doctor's appointments everything grocery stores I'm needing a little help I'll take with anybody can donate I'm currently sleeping on the floor me and my son we need a bed I need a table but I'll be thankful and grateful for whatever God has in store for me any type of help I would really surely would truly need it and as my mom Sam I love to be blessed but I love to give to how to pray if I can y'all just keep my me and my two kids in prayer and if you could send a little donation