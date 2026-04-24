Just Divorced and need help moving our home

I am recently divorced as of last week and have been dealing with major health issues so I haven't got to work as much as I previously was. I need to move my home and I'm just short on funds and I need to as soon as possible I'm supposed to move it very soon. My kids have been in Dallas for a month because I can't get them back until I get this trailer moved on to a property that has hookups. Their father does not help at all financially or support in the areas so I'm doing this all alone. Please Help me get my kids back home so we can start this new journey together.