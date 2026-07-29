Just asking for a little help

For the first time in my life, I’m asking for help.

Well I guess who am I kidding this is not nor will be the last time I ask for help I pray for gods guidance and wisdom every single night. I can’t lie and pretend it doesnt bother me as a man and a father to always trying to do the right thing and constantly falling short. Over the last year, my life has completely changed. I’m doing everything I can to rebuild and create a stable future as a single father, but right now transportation has become one of the hardest obstacles standing in my way.I work hard and I’m trying to start over the right way, but between bills, housing, food, and everyday responsibilities, I simply can’t afford a reliable vehicle on my own. My current situation has made getting to work, handling responsibilities, and being fully present for my child incredibly difficult and stressful.I wish it was easier to be able to afford dependable transportation so I can continue working, keep moving forward, and give my child the stability they deserve. If you’re able to donate, share this fundraiser, or even say a prayer for us, it would mean more than I can explain. Asking for help is not easy for me, but I know I can’t do everything alone right now.

I truly appreciate every person who takes the time to read this. Thank you for helping me fight for a fresh start.



