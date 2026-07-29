Just a Woman Trying to Pick Up The Pieces

Today, as each day since my husband of 48 years has passed, I get up thankful, but exhausted. I am so tired! When he passed, I lost right at half of my income. Our old car tore up, leaving me no way to try to get a job that I can do at seventy years old and being out of the work force for forty-four years. I am behind on monthly bills, and trying so hard to find a decent vehicle that is affordable.





I took care of my parents for over seven years and my in-laws. I help everyone I can and really hate to ask for help, but am in much need. I would greatly appreciate anything. Thank you in advance .