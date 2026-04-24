Just A Touch of Love

We see you and the need! We have desperately been trying to help those in our community and nearby areas with the gift of Salvation, Love and Mercy. As a licensed pastor I could not sit back and say that this is ok. Yes, the States definitely need our help and prayers. I’m not seeking the big donors as I do not want anyone else to control the entity of what I built, Boom Recovery. So we are attempting to reach all family, friends and followers. I ask that you share this message with three 3 people and explain why you chose to donate. I thank you on behalf of those who do not have a voice.Your donations will go towards helping to buy Winter Clothing and Blankets as well as helping with unexpected expenses that can be paid online. *some restrictions apply