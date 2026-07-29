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Just a second chance solo una segunda oportunidad

Goal$200,000 MXN
Raised$0 MXN

Fundraiser created byEduardo Enrique Aguirre Bolado

Fundraiser funds will be received by Eduardo Enrique Aguirre Bolado

Just a second chance solo una segunda oportunidad

Hola, mi nombre es Eduardo Enrique Aguirre Bolado. Acudo a ustedes porque honestamente ya no podemos más.


Esta nunca fue mi primera opción; de hecho, es nuestro último recurso. Durante más de un año intentamos salir adelante por nuestros propios medios, trabajando todos los días y buscando soluciones, pero nuestra situación solo siguió empeorando. Hoy me veo en la necesidad de pedir ayuda para mi familia.


Soy esposo y padre de dos niñas. Durante 11 años trabajé como policía de investigación, un trabajo donde arriesgué mi vida muchas veces. En uno de esos ataques armados recibí un disparo en el pecho; la bala pasó aproximadamente a 1 centímetro de mi corazón, dañando mi esternón y pulmón, entre otras lesiones, como puede verse en los documentos médicos anexados. Ese hecho me dejó secuelas físicas y emocionales. Nunca fui indemnizado y terminé renunciando debido a la situación que vivíamos mi familia y yo.


Actualmente trabajo como repartidor para seguir llevando comida a mi hogar, y mi esposa trabaja como conductora de aplicaciones. A pesar de que seguimos trabajando diariamente, apenas logramos cubrir lo básico para comer. Las deudas, gastos médicos y el dinero que aún sigo peleando legalmente por recuperar solo han provocado que nuestra situación empeore.


Nuestra situación también se agravó después de accidentes que afectaron tanto a mi esposa como a mí.


Además, nuestra hija menor presenta crisis de ausencia y, debido a nuestra situación económica, hace más de un año que no hemos podido llevarla nuevamente con la neuróloga para continuar sus estudios y tratamiento.


Tuvimos que vender nuestra casa y actualmente vivimos en una vivienda rentada. Por eso, en las fotografías anexadas aparece un domicilio distinto al actual; esto es parte de todos los cambios que hemos tenido que enfrentar para seguir sobreviviendo.


Mi esposa continúa pagando un automóvil que todavía no termina de ser nuestro, y la motocicleta que usamos para trabajar también sigue en pagos. Actualmente estamos en riesgo de perder ambos vehículos debido al incumplimiento de pagos, lo que además nos dejaría sin nuestras herramientas de trabajo.


También me encuentro realizando procesos legales para recuperar dinero que me corresponde del ISSSTEZAC, pero estos trámites toman tiempo y mientras tanto seguimos luchando día con día para no caer todavía más.


No buscamos lujos. No pedimos ayuda para darnos una mejor vida ni para mis propias secuelas físicas. Lo más importante para nosotros es la salud de nuestra hija, que pueda recibir atención médica y crecer bien. También buscamos poder estabilizarnos, conservar nuestras herramientas de trabajo y enfrentar las deudas que poco a poco nos han ido consumiendo.


Solo queremos una segunda oportunidad para estabilizarnos, cuidar de nuestras hijas y volver a construir una vida tranquila.


Cualquier ayuda, por pequeña que sea, significa muchísimo para nosotros.


Gracias por leer nuestra historia y por apoyarnos en este momento tan difícil.


Para las personas que deseen verificar parte de lo ocurrido, adjunto una nota periodística relacionada con el enfrentamiento armado donde resulté gravemente herido mientras trabajaba como policía ministerial:


https://zhn.com.mx/policias-ministeriales-abaten-a-presunto-lider-de-grupo-delincuencial-en-miguel-auza/

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