Just a mama in a bind..

Hello. Many of you know me . Many of you do not. My name is Zoë. I’m a mama of two crazy vibrant little ones. I recently quit my job. I was a longtime server/bartender/ and manager for a company I have been with since I started my journey in that industry. I have met so many wonderful people and made some great friends. Just last month.. I quit. I wasn’t getting paid most weeks .. tips were slow so I couldn’t recoup what I was losing from hourly pay.. and I gave up . I ended an 8 year “relationship” with a job that didn’t align with me anymore. I blamed myself .. I beat myself up.. my mental health was shattered and all I was left was the broken pieces of my life. That life was all I knew. But I was not happy.. Forward to now, I’m trying. I’m trying to find a job, and I’m trying to find happiness again. For myself and my kids. I am about to lose my house and my car , two things I have worked so hard for.. I’m just asking for a little help. I pray got blessed you in any time of need.