Just a long shot but I have to try

I've worked all my life, came from poverty.. My kids are grown, and struggling to find their place in a tough economy here in Canada. Recent, I've become disabled to the point where, I'm still employed but having trouble returning to work due to my conditions. However.. I try my best to make use of what is available to me, so I've been leveraging AI to help build something that can help me use my knowledge and skills to pass on to my family. Long story short, I've decided to build a podcast, karaoke, and merchandise family business. Finances are desperate to life's snowball effect, I'm not really expecting anything, but I decided to give this a try, as things are looking desperate. Any help would be appreciated, I've already set 7 percent for give send go, but I also give to people around me that are also struggling. Regardless.. thank you anyways.. :)