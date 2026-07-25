Just $5 — Because Even the Strong Need Someone

I’m going to be honest with you, because that’s all I know how to be.





Life is hard right now. For everyone. And I’m not here to pretend my struggle is bigger than yours or more deserving than the next person’s. My family has disowned me due to my conservative beliefs and as a young woman I don’t know what to do. I voted for the right president. The person who will truly Make America Right Again and I’m being punished for it. I will continue to do what is right but I need help!





Please give $5. And if you can’t give, please share. Someone in your network might be exactly the person meant to help.





Thank you for seeing me.







