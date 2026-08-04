Juntos Hacia el Nuevo Templo

Hace cuatro años nació la Iglesia Cristiana Aliento de Vida. Todo comenzó en un templo pequeño, cuando los pastores Pedro y Shayla Marcano respondieron al llamado de Dios con fe, obediencia y un propósito firme en sus corazones. Al principio eran solamente ellos y sus hijos quienes celebraban los servicios. No eran muchos, pero tenían una visión grande y la certeza de que Dios había comenzado una obra que alcanzaría muchas vidas.





Poco a poco, nuevas personas comenzaron a llegar. Aliento de Vida fue creciendo, familias fueron restauradas y vidas encontraron un lugar donde recibir amor, palabra y esperanza. Con el tiempo, la iglesia se trasladó a Timuquana y, siguiendo la visión que Dios había puesto en sus corazones, el local fue ampliándose hasta convertirse en lo que es hoy.





Pero Dios continúa añadiendo vidas y nuestra iglesia sigue creciendo. El espacio que una vez parecía suficiente ahora se nos está quedando pequeño. Por eso ha llegado el momento de dar el próximo paso: avanzar hacia un nuevo templo.





Nuestra meta es recaudar $25,000 para hacer posible la transición hacia un local más amplio, donde podamos continuar creciendo, sirviendo a nuestra comunidad y compartiendo el mensaje de vida y esperanza que Dios nos ha confiado.





Esto no se trata solamente de conseguir un edificio más grande. Se trata de preparar un lugar para las vidas que todavía están por llegar, para los niños que crecerán en la fe, para las familias que serán restauradas y para cada persona que necesita encontrar un hogar espiritual.





Creemos que, unidos y caminando con fe, lo lograremos. Cada aportación, sin importar la cantidad, nos acerca al nuevo templo. También puedes ayudarnos compartiendo esta campaña y uniéndote a nosotros en oración.





Hoy te invitamos a ser parte de esta nueva etapa de Aliento de Vida.





Juntos, con fe, avanzaremos hacia el nuevo templo.





Translation in englinh:





Four years ago, Iglesia Cristiana Aliento de Vida was born. It all began in a small church building when Pastors Pedro and Shayla Marcano answered God’s calling with faith, obedience, and a firm purpose in their hearts.

At first, it was only the pastors and their children holding the services. They were few in number, but they had a great vision and the certainty that God had begun a work that would touch many lives.

Little by little, new people began to arrive. Aliento de Vida continued to grow, families were restored, and people found a place where they could receive love, the Word of God, and hope. In time, the church moved to Timuquana. Following the vision God had placed in their hearts, the facility was gradually expanded into what it is today.

But God continues to bring new lives, and our church continues to grow. The space that once seemed sufficient is now becoming too small. The time has come for us to take the next step and move toward a new church home.

Our goal is to raise $25,000 to make the transition to a larger facility possible—a place where we can continue growing, serving our community, and sharing the message of life and hope that God has entrusted to us.

This is about more than simply finding a larger building. It is about preparing a place for the people who have yet to arrive, for the children who will grow in faith, for the families who will be restored, and for every person searching for a spiritual home.

We believe that together, walking in faith, we can accomplish this goal. Every contribution, regardless of the amount, brings us one step closer to our new church home. You can also support us by sharing this campaign and joining us in prayer.

Today, we invite you to become part of this new chapter in the story of Aliento de Vida.

Together, in faith, we will move forward toward our new church home.