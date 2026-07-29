I want to start a junk removal company because I’ve always wanted to build something of my own instead of working for someone else forever. Growing up, I realized how many people need help clearing out old furniture, trash, appliances, and unwanted items, but don’t always have the time, truck, or manpower to do it themselves. I like the idea of helping people clean up their homes, businesses, and properties while also creating a business that can support my future. I need a truck and trailer to start my dream!





What motivates me most is the freedom and opportunity that comes with owning a company. A junk removal business is more than just hauling things away — it’s about solving problems, helping people feel less stressed, and improving neighborhoods by keeping them clean. I also enjoy hard work and staying active, so this type of business fits my personality and work ethic.





In the future, I want to grow the company into something successful, hire a team, and become financially independent while building a reputation for being reliable, honest, and hardworking.

My first couple jobs will be done completely free!