Juniper Ranges Bakery is almost ready for launch!

This will not be a bakery based on sweets and diabetes. This will be a bakery baking the staff-of-life breads we humans have always lived on, using ingredients we have always understood and our bodies are long accustomed to.





We no longer believe that "better living through chemicals" is possible. We believe that we must step back into the proven knowledge of our ancestors, most especially when it comes to feeding ourselves, if we wish to lengthen our lives and live in health.





Because of this, we are starting up a bakery in which we use those basic ingredients along with selected homegrown and wild-gathered herbs to create staple breads that are both delicious and filling. We are establishing the bakery deep in the rolling juniper forests on the edge of the Colorado Plateau, close to the Grand Canyon, above the carcinogenic atmosphere we swim in as a modern society. We will begin with organically grown ingredients including whole wheat flour we grind on site for each baking. As time goes on the hope will be to source our ingredients from farms which use regenerative practices.





We have already been working on this build, but resources are stretching thin, and we would like to offer our community of friends, neighbors, family, and lovers of good (slow!) food everywhere a chance to participate in our final stages, leading up to launch.





What we have already achieved, in no particular order:





Oven has been replaced Proofing space is being prepped Power house has been constructed and solar power system has been installed Company vehicle has undergone necessary repairs Portable booth for sales has been obtained





These items still need to be funded:





Initial stock of ingredients (this purchase is being delayed until just before launch to maximize freshness) Dough and bread handling equipment including mixing bowls, scrapers, proofing tubs, bannetons, baking pans, coolers, and transport totes Small trailer for transport purposes Shelving for dough proofing space Labor cost for final cleaning and prep of working space Initial purchase of shipping supplies for online buyers Social media





Everyone who contributes $100 or more to the startup will be given a 25% lifetime discount on our entire menu, so depending on how much you love good bread, you can consider a contribution to be an investment in your own future health.





We're eager to get going over here! Thank you for your attention, and God bless every one of you.











